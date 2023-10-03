‘Double’ for Villeneuve and Pironi

Great success for the documentary film ‘Villeneuve-Pironi’ to International Motor Film Awards of London, an international event based on the best films focused on the world of motorsport. In this edition, the film won the recognition as Best Feature Documentary and the Grand Prix Awardsbeating the competition from other Hollywood films such as Fast and Furious, John Wick Chapter 4 And Gran Turismo.

Unique unique story

Realized by Noah Media Group in collaboration with Sky Italia and Sky Studiosthe film traces the friendship between the two Ferrari drivers at the beginning of the 80s, with the San Marino Grand Prix 1982 who broke this feeling following an internal fight on the track. Villeneuve, leader of the race, was in fact overtaken by the Frenchman a few laps before the checkered flag. The episode generated a spectacular battle between the two, which however ended with Pironi’s victory. The Canadian, feeling betrayed by his friend’s move, therefore decided to take revenge in the subsequent GPs, but tragically met his death in the qualifying of the following round in Zolder.

Exceed expectations

A touching story made exciting also by memory and from the testimonies of the families of both late pilots: “The story is really about how families, wives, girlfriends and children react to this situation and have to live with the emptiness of not having a husband or a father – explained the director Torquil Jones in an interview with Grandprix247.com – the kind of long-term emotional scars that come from being around people where that unique passion really takes over everything.”. The double recognition was welcomed with great enthusiasm by John McKennaCEO of Noah Media Group: “All members of Noah Media Group are thrilled to receive two awards from the jury of the International Motor Film Award – commented – win the Grand Prix Award, open to all categories, it exceeded all expectations. A huge thank you to the Villeneuve and Pironi families for entrusting us with their touching story. To be recognized by those who are part of the sport in this way is extraordinary. We are very proud of the entire team that made the film.”

The myth of Gilles

Great emotion also on the part of Mélanie Villeneuvedaughter ofAviator and sister of Jacques, Formula 1 world champion in 1997: “I am deeply honored and, frankly, amazed by the Grand Prix Award – he concluded – it’s heartwarming to see that My father’s legacy not only resides in my heart, but continues to shine throughout the world. Gilles and the automotive industry have always shared a special bond and these awards symbolize his immortality”. The documentary, proposed several times by Sky Italia, is always available streaming on NOW and on demand.