After two intense days of competition, excitement, and pure passion for esports, the Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Finals has concluded. The event was an incredible success, transforming Milan into the epicenter of Italian university esports. Two days of live finals, over 14 hours of live streaming and more than 200 live viewers.

All winners



This year all five finals of the same number of titles chosen for the competition were staged live: League Of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Rocket League, Valorant, Clash Royale. The winner of the final of League of Legends it is the Yutoru PesiGod team of the Politecnico di Milano who beat the Unina Esports team of the University of Naples Federico “II” 2-0. In Riot Games’ other “team-based” title, VALORANTthe “La Sapienza – 2023” team of the “La Sapienza” University of Rome prevailed, narrowly beating the UniTN Esports team of the University of Trento by 2-1, in what was thrilling finale full of twists and turns. See also Gran Turismo 7: Design Competition available, but not in Italy To triumph in the final of Rocket League instead, it was Pesto University of the University of Genoa who prevailed 4-1 against Cavalli Sapienza Roma of the Sapienza University of Rome, avenging their previous clash in the Winter Split final. For the single player instead, we have witnessed the victory of Swellertiger, of the University of Pisa, on Teamfight Tacticsand that of itz_matteo, of the University of Udine, on Clash Royale. Not just cups and medals, because the MVP Powered by Fritz! prize, an initiative directly promoted by one of the three sponsors of the competition, which wanted to pay homage to the best players of each title, embellished the awards.

Not just exports



In addition to the competition, the event featured a series of inspiring panels in the Agora where industry experts shared their knowledge and inspired attendees with insights into the world of esports and video games. During these panels, several topics of great interest were addressed. One of the highlights was the debate on investment in the gaming sector, with the special participation of the Samsung Italy team. Not least the panel with a special guest Charles Baron, brand manager of Riot Games, who discussed the importance of publishers in the esports landscape. Another very interesting speech was the one dedicated to university activities, with the participation of Professor Francesco Toniolo of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and Emilia De Gregorio, sales manager of Arkadia, who illustrated the numerous initiatives carried out during the year. Finally, an exciting meet and greet was organized in collaboration with SuperCell Italia, which involved numerous creators such as Sparx, Ferre, Mr. DLS, Dragon, Kazuosan, Klais, DC System and Lonny.