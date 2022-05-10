172 brands present, equal to 137 direct companies (78% Italian) with over 350 brands represented. An exponential growth for an appointment that, from 2006 to today, has now become essential. And the more than 3 thousand professionals present, about double compared to the last live edition of 2019, are yet another confirmation of this. Thus ends the 5th edition of Toys Milano & Bay-B, the main B2B event dedicated to operators in the toy and early childhood sectors, but also in stationery, carnival, holidays and parties, which took place in the 8 thousand square meters of the MiCo Sud pavilion at fieramilanocity. Given the incredible success, the son of an extreme desire to go back to meet in person – that much hoped-for back to business – there are already the premises to announce well in advance that in 2023 the dates to be marked on the calendar are 16 and 17 April .

This is how the market concretely demonstrates a constant growth trend which, as confirmed by the research company NPD Group, currently stands at + 4%. The sold out among the exhibitors was therefore natural, affirming how much the event organized by the International Toy Fair in collaboration with Assogiocattoli has now become “the place to be” for all the stakeholders of the toys market and beyond. Given the positive experience gained with the full digital editions of the last two years, which earned it the recognition of an international event, the fair will also be available online. Those who have not been able to participate live for geographical or work reasons, in fact, can count on Toysmilano.plus: for the 3rd year in a row, the digital platform will be active from 17 to 31 May and will always be full of special contents, videos. , presentations, interviews and insights of all kinds also taken from the live event.

By the way, during the intense two days in the presence there were many moments of confrontation: in addition to hundreds of business meetingstook place workshop and various insights in collaboration with leading partners – Npd Group, Sfera MediaGroup (Rcs), E-Duesse Communication, Flowtech, GfK – unique opportunities to understand what the direction of the market is and learn to anticipate it thanks to accurate studies of market data latest and analysis of current and future trends. In an almost festive atmosphere, the awards ceremony for the Toys Awards was also held, the initiative of Tg TuttoGiocattoli which for years has rewarded companies and products that have distinguished themselves over the last year for creativity, sensitivity and efficiency: special guest Francesca Valla, the famous TV Nanny. But not only that, for the occasion Assogiocattoli has announced a preview of the 2022 program of the Gioco per Semper campaign, the project that aims to modify and elevate the paradigm of thought that lies behind the an all-round game concept that aims to support the seasonal adjustment of a market that is still too tied to “controlled” parties.

Finally, Toys Milano & Bay-B was also an opportunity to involve all the participants in a solidarity initiative “Donate with toys Milano & Bay-B” in support of refugees from Ukraine. Thanks to the support of the Fiera Milano Foundation and the Progetto Arca Foundation – which have already “loaded and shipped” 16 trucks of essential products and materials, including games and toys – at the end of the event the exhibitors donated the products on display to everyone those children who at this moment are forced to leave their bedrooms unattended and their playmates alone.