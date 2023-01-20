As announced in the event of last December 4 with AdR, Aeroporti di Roma, thanks to its vice president Veronica Pamio, today Friday January 20 at 12.30, in the presence of the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, the second work of the collaboration project will be presented Cultura Italiae with AdR at Pier T1 – departures – of the Leonardo da Vinci International Airport of Fiumicino entitled:

“BIG SOUL”

The work of the artist Marcantonio Malerba, selected by the specific technical-scientific committee of the project curated by Cultura Italiae and by the artistic director Luca Tommassini, aims to draw attention to the defense of an ecosystem essential for our survival which is the sea ​​and, more generally, the environment and biodiversity.