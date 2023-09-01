You know when you want to do a spot of time traveling, but you get to your DeLorean and it is just caked top to bottom in all sorts of gunk and grime? No, you don’t? Well, PowerWash Simulator developer FuturLab certainly does.

Today, the jet-loving team announced the Back to the Future collaboration for its beloved clean-it-up game (which is a bit of a Eurogamer favourite). FuturLab has said this DLC pack, which will retail at £6.49/$7.99/€7.99, will be a faithful homage to Marty and Doc’s time traveling escapades.

So, what can you expect to clean on this DLC’s release? Well, of course, you will have to get your watery-jets into every nook and cranny of the series’ Time Machine. It really wouldn’t be a Back to the Future collaboration without it. Additionally, Doc’s van, Hill Valley Clock Tower, the Holomax Theater and Doc’s Time Train will all need to be sprayed to perfection.

You can see a little teaser for PowerWash Simulator’s Back to the Future DLC below.

If my calculations are correct, when this baby hits 88 miles per hour, you’re gonna see some serious sh*t.

“Back to the Future is a dream IP,” FuturLab’s co-CEO Kirsty Rigden said. “This new collaboration gives us the opportunity to take our players somewhere completely unexpected… the past, future and present!”

We still don’t have a release date for this collaboration, although FuturLab has said it will be available sometime this year.

Image credit: FuturLab

Our Tom sat down to chat with the PowerWash Simulator team earlier this year, where they discussed the game’s success and what could be next in the (hose) pipeline.

I nearly wrote, ‘what’s down the road’ there, but as all Back to the Future fans know, where we’re going, we don’t need roads!