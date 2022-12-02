Moments of apprehension for Ludovica Valli, pregnant in hospital in Dubai. The well-known influencer, very popular on social media, had to bring forward her return from holidays in Italy due to health problems that directly affected her. But not only has she been sick in the luxury tourist destination of the Emirates. Also there daughter he has troubles: his face is full of red spots.

Ludovica Valli, pregnant with her second child, is on vacation in Dubai with her partner Gian Maria Di Gregorio and to the eldest daughter of a year and a half, Anastasia. While there, the influencer started having symptoms of a bad flu.

The girl has undergone several checks on the spot since she started not breathing well. The 25-year-old former tronista also had a strong fever that didn’t go down with anything. Negative for Covid swabsthe woman would have a very bad inflammation of the larynx.

The doctor told us that this bad flu is also spreading here in Dubai.

Thus the influencer recounts the bad mishap experienced in Dubai, where they also subjected her to a drip. However, the 35-year-old former tronista has decided to return to Italy, to perform further checks, since she is pregnant with her. She is in the final months of her pregnancy, given that her second son should be born at the beginning of the new year.

Credit: valliludovica – Instagram

Ludovica Valli pregnant in the hospital in Dubai: her daughter Anastasia is also ill

As if that weren’t enough, the 35-year-old mother is also worried about the health of little Anastasia, who is suddenly covered in blisters.