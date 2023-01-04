The residents of Molina de Segura, while making their last purchases of Three Kings in the local shops, were able to taste this Wednesday at the entrance to Parque de la Compañía, a spectacular 120-meter Roscón de Reyes made by local confectioners and bakers .

The activity, organized by the Department of Commerce and Celebrations of the Molina de Segura City Council with the collaboration of the Gastronomic Association of Molina de Segura and Com-Pro, featured entertainment by the musical duo DobleMe, a photocall and a multitude of gifts. Hundreds of Molinenses paraded along the fences that delimited the Gran Roscón, near the Christmas tree that has presided over the festivities for more than two weeks.