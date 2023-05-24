Inheritance issue has been going on for 13 years, some heirs dead: what if the notary fails?

A notary is usually meticulous and incorruptible, but sometimes things go wrong. Anyone who feels disadvantaged can go to one of the four chambers for the notarial profession, as Mrs N. did. “Our notary has done nothing all these years to solve this case.” How do you submit a complaint, and what can the Chambers do for you?