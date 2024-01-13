Historically, South America is a region that generates great talents. Season after season, footballers appear that attract the attention of the main teams in Europe, who arrive in the Southern Cone with their fat wallets and make offers that are impossible to refuse.
In Argentina, the sense of belonging exists like in no other country on the planet. The love for their clubs of origin is so strong that many footballers make the decision to return to the country from Europe, despite the fact that there they enjoy a better lifestyle and a much more prosperous economic situation.
Below we will review the most emblematic cases of players who turned around to give back to the institutions that gave them the chance to make a name for themselves a little of everything they offered in their beginnings, or who came from other clubs in Argentina to one of the clubs that have the most affection for him, such as the recent return of Enzo Pérez to Estudiantes (LP). Come on.
After an irregular spell at Barcelona, which stood out for his fight with Louis Van Gaal, and another very successful one at Villarreal, Román returned to Xeneize at just 28 years old. He won 5 titles in his return, among which the 2007 Copa Libertadores stands out, against Gremio de Porto Alegre.
The “Brujita” Verón emerged in Estudiantes, then went to Boca and without stops emigrated to Italian football. Her time in Europe was marked by success: Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan, among others.
Then, in the final part of his career, he returned and led Pincha to glory in Argentina but also in America with the conquest of the Libertadores.
The “Apache” returned to the team of his loves at the best moment of his career since he had been nominated for the Ballon d'Or and was the great figure of a Juventus team that reached the final of the UEFA Champions League. He then made a new comeback, after playing for a few years in China.
La Fiera returned at a very good level from European football (he went through Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Espanyol) and was, for a long time, the best player in the local tournament. He managed to take his team to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores and became an idol.
One of the best players in the history of the millionaire team returned to the Núñez club after a positive time in Europe, mainly in France, with the aim of lifting the Copa Libertadores and putting the Banda team back as high as possible.
Not only did he achieve that, but he ended up completely getting into the hearts of River fans forever.
In 2010, when he scored both goals for Inter in that year's Champions League final against Bayern, the Argentine striker began to be mentioned by the entire world. After a few more seasons with the Milan team, the scorer decided to return to Racing, the club where he began his professional career. And he became champion again, being fundamental to the conquest of Transition 2014, in an academic club that had been badly hit.
Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United were some of the clubs that sheltered the left-footed defender, a fixture of the Argentine National Team. Before retiring as a professional, he decided to return to Newell's Old Boys, where he began his career. The objective was to save the team from relegation and it ended up being champion of the 2013 Final Tournament, along with a great team. Today he is a coach.
Just shy of turning 38, the midfielder will reinforce the team led by Eduardo Domínguez ahead of the triple competition that it will have in the first part of 2024: League Cup, Copa Libertadores and Copa Argentina. In addition, he will play in the Argentine Super Cup, precisely against River, the club he comes from. In 2017, the man from Mendoza fulfilled his dream of playing for “Millo”, where he became an idol and reference, after returning from Europe. However, after disputes with coach Demichelis, he has now returned to one of the clubs he is most fond of, being the bombshell of the 2024 transfer market.
