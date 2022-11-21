Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

The National Paralympic Committee, at Al Ain Club for People of Determination, organized the activities of the second camp for boccia for the current sports season 2022, and the competition was characterized by strength among the club players, who numbered 48 male and female players from various clubs and centers for people of determination in the country, with the participation of 40 male and eight female players.

These gatherings are keen to provide the ideal opportunity to qualify the promising elements, who can compete in the upcoming regional and international participations.

The results of the BC1 category resulted in Abdul Rahman Badi, the player of Al-Thiqa Club, winning the first place, his colleague Salem Al-Madhani came second, and the third place went to Salah Al-Ali, the player of Dubai Club.

The results of the BC2 category also resulted in Ahmed Al Shamsi, Al Ain player winning first place, followed by Youssef Al Balushi, Dubai Club player, and then Khaled Marashda, Khorfakkan player, in third place.

In the female category, Mona Al Hammadi, the Abu Dhabi club player, won the first place, to be her runner-up, Salma Reda, the Khorfakkan club player, and Dubai Club player Nagham Jamal El Din won the third place.

The BC3 category witnessed a remarkable brilliance for the women’s component, with Huda Al Kaabi, Al Ain player, winning the title of the category after a fierce competition with the leader, Khalifa Ahmed, the Dubai Club player, while Omar Al Falasi, the Dubai Club player, came third.

The brilliance of the Boccia women continued through the international player Raeesa Al Falasi finishing second in the BC4 category, in which Hamid Al Qubaisi, the player of Al Dhafra Club, won the first general ranking, and Mohammed Abdullah, the Dubai player, ranked third.