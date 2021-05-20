ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Family Minister Franziska Giffey resigns. Nevertheless, she wants to become mayor of Berlin. The reactions to this are divided. All developments in the news ticker.

Federal President Steinmeier officially dismisses Giffey from office and pays tribute to her commitment. (see update from April 20, 3:20 p.m.)

The reactions from the parties to Giffey’s candidacy in Berlin are divided. (see update from May 20, 10.15 a.m.)

SPD * has already announced the successor to Family Minister Giffey. (see update from May 19, 1:25 p.m.)

Update from May 20, 3:15 p.m .: Federal Family Minister Giffey was officially dismissed from her position. Steinmeier paid tribute to her for her political commitment. You have “earned a lot of respect, not only in the federal government, but in the whole country and far into other parties,” said Steinmeier on Thursday at the official handover of the certificate of discharge. He thanked the SPD politician for her work in difficult times of crisis, as reported by the dpa.

Official: Federal President Steinmeier dismisses Giffey and appoints her successor

You have taken responsibility “for families who are dependent on childcare, for women and minors who suffer from domestic violence, for seniors who are particularly at risk and often particularly lonely,” said Steinmeier. Your “persistent and relentless commitment” for the well-being of the children have “set standards”. Giffey can look back on “three fulfilled years”. He wished Giffey all the best for her further political career in Berlin.

Giffey’s successor, Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD), officially took up her additional office on Thursday afternoon, which she will hold until the end of the legislative period alongside the justice department. Steinmeier handed Lambrecht the certificate of appointment and also wished her success in her new role. Both departments are important “for the further management of the corona pandemic,” emphasized Steinmeier.

After requesting resignation: Giffey will be dismissed from office on Thursday

Update from May 20, 10:40 a.m .: After her resignation, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will officially dismiss the still incumbent Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) this Thursday afternoon. As the Federal President’s Office announced to the dpa in the morning, Steinmeier Giffey will hand over the certificate of discharge in Bellevue Palace. At the same time, he will present Christine Lambrecht, who is to take on Giffey’s duties until the end of the legislative period, the certificate of appointment as Federal Minister for Family, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth.

Update from May 20, 10.15 a.m.: Chancellor Merkel had already spoken warmly about the family minister’s resignation and expressly regretted him. Giffey’s colleagues from within her own party are largely behind her decision. For the parliamentary group leader of the SPD in the Bundestag, Mützenich, the resignation shows greatness, as he does Funke media group explained. As Federal Minister for Family Affairs, Giffey did an outstanding job for the people.

After Giffey’s resignation: Reactions to her candidacy for mayor are divided

Kevin Kühnert, deputy SPD chairman, called the decision consistent. Giffey is now campaigning “for new trust in her person,” said Kühnert on Thursday in Broadcasting Berlin-Brandenburg (rbb). “All the cards are on the table.” Despite her resignation, Giffey wants to continue to succeed Berlin’s Mayor Michael Müller. He does not see the resignation as an obstacle to the upcoming election in Berlin, like the one AFP reported.

Müller said he thought it was “good and right” that Giffey said she was available and everyone knew what he was doing with her. “The Berliners will know the new requirements in September and will then be able to decide how they feel about Franziska Giffey, whether the doctorate is so important to them or not”.

Not everyone thinks it is good that Giffey continues to run as the top SPD candidate in the Berlin election. CSU * General Secretary Blume told the newspapers of the Funke media group that he thought the withdrawal was insufficient. As mentioned below, according to Blume, Giffey is actually only “taking a break to concentrate on the election campaign for the post of mayoress in Berlin”. Sticking to the top candidacy is inconsistent. The Berlin state chairman of the AfD *, Brinker, called on Giffey to renounce her candidacy. The German capital is too important to serve as a “leftover ramp for failed politicians”.

After Giffey resigns: SPD already announces successor

Update from May 19, 1:25 p.m .: After Franziska Giffey’s resignation, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (also SPD) will take over the office of Family Minister – in addition to her own department. The SPD leaders Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans announced this. Lambrecht has agreed to take over the tasks until the end of the legislative period.

“We are very proud that in Christine Lambrecht we have such a competent and experienced successor for Franziska Giffey in our ranks,” declared the two SPD chairmen. This means that the federal government’s actually envisaged representation regulation does not apply. According to this, Minister of Education Anja Karliczek from the CDU would have led the Family Ministry in the coming months (see update from 12.20 p.m.).

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) should also lead the family department until the end of the legislative period. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Giffey resigns – Merkel reacts with warm words

Update from May 19, 1:05 p.m .: Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) reacted to the resignation of her family minister – and expressly regretted the withdrawal of Franziska Giffey (SPD). She accepted Giffey’s resignation “with great respect, but also with great regret,” said Merkel at the research summit in 2021. She had always worked “very well and trustingly” with the minister, for which she thanked her “from the bottom of my heart”, said the Chancellor .

“She campaigned for her political issues with passion and skill,” Merkel continued. For families, senior citizens, women and children in Germany, Giffey, as Minister, “made important and lasting progress”.

Merkel’s cabinet: Giffey resigns – SPD succession plan is already clear

Update from May 19, 12.20 p.m .: Franziska Giffey (SPD) has resigned as family minister (see first report) – but the Germans will probably not have to get used to a new face in Angela Merkel’s cabinet: The SPD will not fill the post of family minister until the federal election in autumn. Another SPD minister is to take over the official business on a provisional basis. The dpa learned this from government circles.

According to information from the German editorial network, Labor Minister Hubertus Heil and Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht are in discussion. This would not apply the regulation of representation actually envisaged by the federal government. According to this, education minister Anja Karliczek would take over the family ministry from the CDU.

Meanwhile, there is criticism of Giffey’s plans from among the ranks of the Union. The SPD politician is actually “only taking a break to concentrate on the election campaign for the post of governing mayor,” said CSU General Secretary Markus Blume to the newspapers of the Funke media group with a view to the election in the city-state of Berlin. “The resignation of Ms. Giffey was – also measured against other cases in the past – as compelling as it was consistent. On the other hand, it is less consistent that she is sticking to her top candidacy for the House of Representatives elections in Berlin. ”

The Berlin SPD indirectly supported Blume’s thesis. “The Berlin SPD is now going into the election campaign with a top candidate who is concentrating with all her might on what is close to the heart of Berlin,” said SPD regional leader Raed Saleh. Pressure also came from the opposition in the Berlin House of Representatives. “She is not only unsuitable as a minister, but also and especially unsuitable as the governing mayor of Berlin,” said AfD state chairwoman Kristin Brinker, referring to Giffey: “The German capital is too important to serve as a leftover ramp for failed political existences. “

Giffey resigns – a bang in Merkel’s cabinet

First report: Berlin – The federal government of Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) apparently has to make a change in staff on the home stretch before the federal election: Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) submitted a resignation on Wednesday morning. According to a report by the Ministry of Family Affairs * Focus approved.

According to a statement by the minister, the background to the move is ongoing debates about Giffey’s doctorate. In her statement – from which Die Welt quoted, among other things – Giffey referred to an ongoing test procedure at the Free University (FU) Berlin. This should only be completed after the beginning of June: “The members of the federal government, my party and the public are already entitled to clarity and binding force. I have therefore decided to ask the Federal Chancellor to have the Federal President dismiss from my position as Federal Minister for Family, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth. “

Giffey resigns: New problems for Merkel – plans for Berlin election remain

The Free University of Berlin had given Giffey a complaint in autumn 2019 after allegations of plagiarism because of deficiencies in her dissertation, but did not withdraw her doctorate. After criticism of this procedure, the FU announced a renewed examination by a new committee. The complaint was withdrawn. At the beginning of May the university announced that the report of the new review committee had been submitted to the Presidium. Giffey was given four weeks to comment.

Giffey also emphasized on Wednesday that she would continue to stand by her statement that she wrote her dissertation to the best of her knowledge and belief. “I regret if I made mistakes. If, in their third review of my work, the Free University comes to the conclusion that I am deprived of my title, I will accept this decision. I am already drawing the conclusions from the ongoing and stressful proceedings. So I keep my word. “

Merkel probably needs new ministers: Giffey resigns – but wants to continue to be Berlin mayor

Giffey wants to stick to her further career plans. In the House of Representatives election in September, the Federal Minister for the SPD wants to run as the top candidate and succeed Michael Müller as governing mayor. “The Berlin SPD and Berliners can rely on me. I stand by that. My word counts, ”she explained. In the Berlin polls, however, the Social Democrats are well behind the Greens *.

A new Bundestag will be elected at the end of September 2021 *. The Merkel cabinet remains in office until a new government is formed – the Chancellor must therefore appoint a new minister for around six months if she accepts Giffey’s resignation. (fn / dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

