2021 was an unforgettable year for Red Bull, managed to return to the top of the world with Max Verstappen, interrupting the hegemony of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. An unexpected result on the eve of the championship, which takes on even more value when you consider the risk of betting on power units Honda. The Japanese had suffered greatly their return to Formula 1 with McLaren, paying both in terms of speed and in terms of reliability: the marriage with the Austrian team, anticipated in 2018 by the then Toro Rosso, contributed significantly. towards a not indifferent evolutionary step, stimulating both parties to grow together by pursuing a single goal.

From a certain point of view, Red Bull was pushed to an agreement with the Japanese by disappointment with Renault’s performance, whose partnership had been successful at the beginning of the decade but which, with the advent of the hybrid era, suffered not a little against the competition. The controversies, often fueled in the public square, between Christian Horner, Helmut Marko and Cyril Abiteboul are still fresh, especially after the return of Renault as a full-fledged manufacturer in 2016, which downgraded the Milton Keynes team to the status of simple customer.

Yet mutual respect has never been lacking, according to the statements of the former team principal of the French company Cyril Abiteboul. The transalpine manager, ‘on foot’ with the return of the Alpine and replaced by Davide Brivio, wanted to return to the subject, confessing that he had lived the last race in Abu Dhabi as a guest in the Red Bull box.

“People remember our diatribes, but I have a lot respect for the result-oriented organization, which wants to win at any cost – said Abiteboul to the newspaper AutoHebdo – When I think back to the strategic choices that were made by Helmut Marko and Christian Horner, I am happy that in the end they paid off ”.

“The choice to accept Red Bull’s invitation for the 2021 grand finale was a strange feeling, having been the star of the Circus in the previous fifteen seasons, but I felt that I shouldn’t have missed this event because of my love for the sport” he then freely admitted.