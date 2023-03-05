Mexico.-The series of Paco Stanley sIt has been recorded for weeks and soon the public will be able to see it. The actor Roberto Duarte is the one who gives life to Stanley in it, who was murdered on the morning of June 7, 1999.

Through Prime Video you can see the Paco Stanley series in which it will mainly tell how his death occurred and Roberto Duarte is the one who interprets it.

In various news portals it is shared that since January 23 the prohibited series of Paco Stanley has been recorded at CDMX locations and Roberto has surprised with his interpretation, however at the moment no images are shown of how he looks characterized as Mr. Stanley.

We recommend you read:

It is known that Roberto Duarte was a stage director on TV Azteca and a theater teacher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), and he physically resembles Paco Stanley, mainly in his face and features, since he has green eyes.

Robert Duarte. Instagram photo

Roberto, who is 46 years old, He has proven to be a great actor, as he has been seen participating in the series ‘A strange enemy’, also on Prime Video, and ‘Juana Inés’ is the series that catapulted him into acting.

As noted in his biography, Roberto studied acting in Italy and is a graduate of the International School of Theater Creation. and also studied in Spain; She has done several clown productions that have toured various festivals in Europe.

In the new Paco Stanley series, the producers will recreate what happened around Paco Stanley’s crime, which occurred in the restaurant ‘El Charco de las Ranas’, after a shooting.

The premiere of the Paco Stanley series is scheduled for the end of 2023 and will mainly narrate the last three hours of the life of the famous television host, who stood out in programs such as ‘Pácatelas!’, ‘Take it away’ and ‘Sí hay… and good!’.

We recommend you read:

Belinda, Diego Boneta, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Bárbara López and Jorge Zárate are other actors who are part of the Paco Stanley series.