VideoHoreca entrepreneurs are pleased with the cabinet’s plan to probably keep the bars and restaurants open until 10 p.m. from Wednesday. “We have been lobbying hard for this in recent days. It threatened to go in the wrong direction for a while,” KHN chairman Robèr Willemsen told this site. Event makers are skeptical about the leaked plans.



Sebastian Quekel



24 Jan. 2022











KHN has indicated that it has worked very hard recently for a safe reopening of the catering industry and has committed to a reopening with its own roadmap with an access stop at 10 p.m., which means that guests can enter a catering business until 10 p.m.

The leaked plans therefore coincide with KHN’s wish and commitment, so that catering entrepreneurs can also receive their guests in the evening and thus make part of the evening turnover. “KHN is very happy with that.” The branch organization says it is happy with ‘the diligence with which the new cabinet appears to be dealing with the corona crisis’.

The text continues below the photo.

Participants during the Tour Du Roer, an alternative pub crawl in the Limburg episcopal city. About 20 cafes and other catering businesses are participating in protest against the cabinet’s corona policy © ANP



exhaust valve

KHN hopes that the cabinet will ‘maintain this diligence’ when it comes to quickly abolishing the restrictions that remain for the time being, such as the corona ticket, mouth cap, placing and the reservation system. Chairman Robèr Willemsen calls on the cabinet to closely follow developments in other countries such as the United Kingdom and the insights of the WHO. “Don’t stick to static weighing moments every two weeks, but relax ad hoc, when possible,” he says. See also How does cooking help you psychologically and mentally?

Willemsen realizes that the upcoming relaxations will not solve anything for clubs and discotheques. “There is no prospect for those entrepreneurs yet. We are confident that the new cabinet will soon offer prospects for this group.” In his comment, Willemsen is remarkably positive about the start of Rutte-IV. “They seem to be less in that tunnel of concern. We are looking more closely at society as a whole.”

The Dutch Police Association also calls the opening of the catering industry ‘good news’. “If it were indeed the case, then it is a good step from a safety perspective,” said chairman Jan Struijs. ,,People are looking for an outlet and that is now manifesting itself in illegal parties. We are getting more and more reports of fights getting out of hand.” According to him, a relaxation of the corona measures will ‘really help’.

Event industry skeptical

For the time being, stricter restrictions apply to event makers. For indoor events with a mandatory seat, a limit of 1250 visitors will apply, outside the capacity may be used for a maximum of one third. “It is logical that things will move step by step, but for the time being I see that there will be no or hardly any real opportunities for the events world,” Willem Westermann, chairman of the Association of Event Makers, told this site. ,,I am happy for those who will be able to do something, but I see that the opportunities and possibilities with us are still small or absent.” See also James Rodríguez: a great in England would make him a tremendous offer

For the corporate event sector, reopening with restrictive measures is ‘a farce’. Under those restrictive rules, it is not feasible to organize trade fairs and other events in a cost-effective manner, let alone profitably. That is what organizers of trade fairs and conferences say, such as the trade association EventPlatform and Ahoy in Rotterdam.

Riemer Rijpkema, director of EventPlatform, points out that the restrictions are at the expense of companies’ enthusiasm to organize an event. The government should also not underestimate the preparation time. Most major exchanges take months to set up. Due to the lack of perspective, events are canceled according to Rijpkema. “Due to all the uncertainty, companies are going to make different choices. Measures discourage people. Not everyone is waiting for remote networking and wearing masks,” he says.

Movie theaters

The industry is reacting positively to the likely reopening of the cinemas. “We are pleased that the government has listened to the signal from the sector; together with mayors, it must be examined how the exit times of films can be made practically feasible”, says NVBF director Gulian Nolthenius. See also A customary marriage contract leads the newlyweds and the two witnesses to court

Cinema chain Pathé has been ‘greatly looking forward’ to the reopening since December. The organization now has to wait for the permitted opening hours and capacity. “As soon as it is announced, our team will definitely program all films, let our visitors know as soon as possible which films are showing when and the presales will start,” said a spokesperson.

FNV The FNV trade union also calls the reopening of the catering industry a good step. The catering department of the union “is pleased that the cabinet realizes that staying closed for longer is no longer an option in our society”. However, as far as FNV is concerned, it is still not enough. “After this first step, we believe that the cabinet must continue without being unnecessarily hesitant. Think of lifting the restrictions in, among other things, the night catering industry.” Federal director Edwin Vlek expects this to be the last lockdown of the pandemic. According to him, the catering industry is a “safe environment for employees, entrepreneurs and guests”.

Watch all our videos about the lockdown here: