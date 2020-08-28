In the Corona period, a great relief has come to the news of Delhiites. It was expected that electricity rates could rise in the capital soon, but this did not happen.

In a meeting convened by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Friday in this regard, it was not agreed to increase electricity rates for the financial year 2020-21 and it was decided to keep the electricity rates as before. In the meeting, no increase was made in any category, domestic or industrial.

However, this time the pension surcharge in electricity bill has been increased by 1.20 percent. Earlier this surcharge was 3.80 percent, which has now increased to 5 percent.

Officials of BYPL, BRPL, TPDDL and NDMC and Delhi government supplying electricity in Delhi attended this DERC meeting.

Let us tell you that, currently, Rs. 3 for the first 200 units in Delhi, Rs. 4.50 from 201 units to 400 units, Rs. 6.50 from 401 units to 800 units, Rs. 7.00 from 801 units to 1200 units and Rs. 8 per unit over 1200 units. Charge is charged at the rate of Rs. Which will remain the same even further. The new rates will be applicable from 1 September.