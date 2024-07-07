When travelers go to discover the wonders that this enormous state of the country holds, an expression usually comes to mind: “Ah Chihuahua!”, and it is that in addition to the attractions that have given it worldwide fame, such as the wonders that the Copper Canyon holds, there are also its Magical Towns, cultural centers, archaeological sites, culinary delights and the traditions of the Tarahumaras.

Those who like to feel adrenaline rushes know that they must spend at least one day at the Barrancas del Cobre Adventure Park, which offers a zip-line circuit, a via ferrata, suspension bridges and a cable car, among other attractions.

Another way to discover the landscapes of the Sierra Tarahumara is aboard some of the most sought-after train cars for both Mexicans and foreigners: those of the Chihuahua-Pacific train, better known as El Chepe.

But beyond these tourist classics, the state has more attractions. Ciudad Juárez, for example, surprises with the commercial exchange that can be observed at its International Bridges; but also with the popular culture that can be felt on the Juan Gabriel Promenade, where the hits of the “Divo de Juárez” are constantly heard. It must be said that the Juan Gabriel Museum will open in this border city next month.

Those who wish to do nature tourism can drive about four hours south along the Pan-American Highway to reach the Médanos de Samalayuca, known as the Samalayuca Dunes. This silica sand site is ideal for ATV riding and sandboarding.

Another alternative for a visit is Casas Grandes. This destination, about three and a half hours from Ciudad Juárez, is home to a wealth of cultural treasures.

Both the Museum of Northern Cultures and the archaeological zone of Paquimé offer fascinating windows into the lives of its ancient inhabitants. In addition to visiting the latter site, famous for its mud buildings and T-shaped doors, it is worth taking a stroll through the Valley of the Caves, an area that houses the “Cueva de la Olla”, a site that served as a grain storehouse during Paquimé’s heyday.

And in Mata Ortiz, a town about 20 minutes from Casas Grandes, you can see the creations of artisans such as Héctor Gallegos and Laura Bugarini, who continued the legacy of the master Juan Quezada.

Finally, it is worth visiting Hidalgo del Parral, a Magical Town, of which General Francisco Villa said: “I like Parral enough to die for.” To delve into the history of this destination, you must visit the Centauro del Norte Site Museum and the Alvarado Palace Museum House.

Practical Guide

– In our experience, we flew from Mexico City to the Ciudad Juárez International Airport with Volaris, and returned from the Chihuahua International Airport in Chihuahua capital to Mexico City with Aeroméxico.

– We recommend a three-day stay in Ciudad Juárez: two to visit museums and one to go to the dunes. You can stay at the Hotel Lucerna Ciudad Juárez, try the burritos at Crisostomo for breakfast, and a good cut of meat at the MITLA Restaurant for lunch.

– If you want to admire a building made from recycled glass bottles, visit “La Casa de las Botellas”, a project by artist Grisel Ortiz, who also decorates some of the walls of Casas Grandes with realistic murals. Stay a couple of nights at the boutique hotel La Casa del Nopal.

– In Hidalgo del Parral you can rest at the Real de Biezma hotel.

– In Chihuahua Capital, visit District One, a space with a shopping area, hotels, restaurants and more. Walk through the historic center, visit the cathedral and Quinta Gameros. Have dinner at La Calesa and sleep at the María Bonita hotel.

More inspiration at (www.visitachihuahua.mx)