Great powers US-China high-level meeting in Alaska begins on icy signs – China calls for abandonment of “Cold War mentality”

The United States and a two-day high-level meeting of Chinese foreign policy representatives in Alaska has begun in a cool way. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented that China ‘s actions undermine the rules – based system that maintains global stability.

According to Blinken, the United States is displaying, among others, the Uighurs of Xinjiang, whose genocide the country has blamed on China. According to Blinken, the topics of discussion would also be the cyber attacks on Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States and China’s economic pressure on US allies.

The United States is also represented by the President Joe Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivanthat the United States does not want a conflict with China and welcomes competition between the two countries.

“We always defend our principles on behalf of our people as well as our friends,” Sullivan, however, warned the Chinese parties.

Representatives from the United States and China met in Anchorage, Alaska on Thursday.­

American sources no joint statement or decisions are expected from the meeting.

According to news agency AFP, Chinese ambassadors have urged the United States to abandon the Cold War mentality. China is represented by the Foreign Minister Wang Yi as well as a leading diplomat Yang Jiechi.

“China strongly opposes U.S. interference in China’s internal affairs. We need to give up the Cold War mentality and the zero-sum game, ”Yang commented in Alaska.

The great powers the intervals are in a historically weak position for the former president of the United States Donald Trumpin in the wake of the trade war that took place during the period, and relations are not at least immediately warming up during Biden’s reign. U.S. official sources have assured that discussions behind closed doors are not going to stray from the U.S. public hard line.

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai commented on the eve of the meeting on Wednesday According to CNN, the country does not have high expectations of the immediate results of the discussions.

Representative of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zhao Lijian said during the meeting that China does not intend to compromise on key issues of its own sovereignty and security.