Great Power Relations | Xi to Biden: The globe is big enough for the success of both superpowers

Xi and Biden met at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting.

The globe is big enough for the success of both China and the United States, stated the Chinese president Xi Jinping to the President of the United States For Joe Biden on Wednesday.

“Turning our backs on each other is not an option,” Xi said.

According to him, “conflict and confrontation have intolerable consequences for both”.

The meeting between Xi and Biden at the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) in San Francisco was reported by, among others, the news agencies AFP and Reuters and the newspaper The New York Times.

Xi and Biden had last met in November 2022 in Bali, Indonesia. Now Xi noted that a lot has happened since their last meeting.

Biden noted that his meetings with Xi have always been honest, straightforward and helpful. According to Biden, it is of the utmost importance that they understand each other well.

