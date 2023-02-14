Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Great Power Relations | US fighter jets followed Russian planes near Alaska

February 14, 2023
Russian planes remained in international airspace.

14.2. 23:33

Americans fighter jets followed Russian planes near Alaska on Monday, the news agency AFP reports.

Russian planes remained in international airspace and among them were Tu95 bombers and Su-35 fighter planes.

According to the North American Air Defense Command (Norad), it was a routine operation. Russian planes regularly fly in the area, and the incident did not cause any danger, threat or provocation.

Under the leadership of Norad, the US and Canadian fighter jets have been involved in several extraordinary operations, when the fighters have shot down flying objects in the airspace during the past weeks.

