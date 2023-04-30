Great Power Relations | The United States urges China to stop provocations and dangerous behavior in the South China Sea

The presidents of the United States and the Philippines will meet this week at the White House.

United States called on China on Saturday to stop provocations and dangerous behavior in the South China Sea.

The background to the US call is a near-miss that happened a week ago between Philippine and Chinese coast guard ships. A spokesperson for the US State Department Matthew Miller described the incident seen near the Spratly Islands as a reminder of China’s harassment and intimidation of Philippine ships in the disputed waterway.

The United States also said it would respond if the Philippine military was attacked.

The United States has recently intensified its cooperation with the Philippines, and the President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet the country’s president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. next week at the White House.

Biden has recently sought to strengthen his relations with his allies in Asia. The Philippines is an important partner for the United States, as it is located near important sea lanes and Taiwan. In addition, relations between the United States and China have been frosty in recent years.

Philippine vessels had moved a week ago on Sunday in the vicinity of the disputed Spratly Islands, when a Chinese coast guard vessel had blocked the movement of one of the vessels. According to the captain of the Filipino ship, the collision was close, as the ships were only 45 meters apart.

The incident was witnessed by several representatives of the media who were on board the Philippine ships, including reporters from the news agency AFP who followed the situation from another coast guard ship.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry commented on the incident a week ago on Friday. The ministry said Philippine coast guard vessels had entered Chinese territory without permission and described the action as premeditated and provocative.

The Philippines responded to China’s claim that routine patrolling in the Philippines’ own territorial waters is not premeditated or provocative. The Philippines announced that it will continue to patrol the area in the future.

In addition to China and the Philippines, many other countries in the region also claim the Spratly Islands in whole or in part. Claims have been presented at least by Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Brunei.