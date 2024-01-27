Great Power Relations | The issue of Taiwan comes up in the discussions between the US and China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan took part in the negotiations in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

of Taiwan the question was central to the meeting between representatives of the United States and China. China interprets the democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory.

On Saturday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs characterized the discussion on its website as sincere, factual and fruitful.

in Taiwan a presidential election was held in January, the winner of which was the candidate of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Lai Ching-te or William Lai. China has labeled him a dangerous separatist who will lead Taiwan's independence down a bad path.

US delegations have visited both to congratulate Lai and to assure US support for Taiwan.

China's According to the Foreign Ministry, in the discussions in Bangkok, Wang had emphasized that Taiwan is an internal matter for China and that the election “cannot change the fundamental fact that Taiwan is part of China.”

“The biggest threat to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait is the so-called 'Taiwan independence movement'. The biggest challenge to China-US relations is also the 'Taiwan independence movement,'” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

According to the White House, Sullivan had emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

During the two-day meeting, Wang and Sullivan also discussed the Middle East, Ukraine, North Korea and the South China Sea.