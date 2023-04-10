The French president made his comments upon returning from his visit to China.

French president Emmanuel Macron has called on the EU to create its own Taiwan strategy that would not depend on Washington or Beijing. The news agencies Reuters and AFP and Politico magazine report on the matter.

According to Macron, the EU should calmly build its position as the third leg between China and the United States. The Union should also not accelerate a potential conflict between mainland China and Taiwan.

At the same time, according to the president, the EU must reduce its dependence on the United States and avoid a situation where the Union would be drawn into a conflict between two superpowers.

China’s president Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of Mainland China have enthusiastically supported Macron’s positions.

“The paradox here is that in the grip of panic, we believe we are only followers of the United States. The Europeans must answer the question whether Taiwan’s [kriisin] acceleration in our interests? No. The worse thing would be to think that, as Europeans, we have to become followers in this matter and take our cues from the guidelines of the United States and the overreactions of the Chinese,” Macron said on his return flight from his visit to China.

Just hours after Macron’s flight left Guangzhou for Paris, mainland China began large-scale military exercises around Taiwan.

“These operations are a serious warning about the cooperation between separatist forces seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ and outside forces, and their provocative actions,” Mainland Chinese Armed Forces spokesman Shi Yi commented on the exercises on Saturday in a statement carried by the state news agency Xinhua.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said the military exercises initiated by China threaten regional stability and security. According to a press release from the Ministry of Defense, China has used the island nation’s President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the United States as an excuse to start military exercises.

Macron and Xi discussed the situation in Taiwan “intensely,” according to official sources. Macron’s attitude towards the tensions between the island nation and mainland China has been more conciliatory than, for example, the United States or some EU countries.

The president of the European Commission also traveled to China with Macron Ursula von der Leyen. Macron’s conversations with Xi were described as lighter in tone than von der Leyen’s.

“Europe is more ready to accept a world where China becomes a regional hegemony. Some [EU-maiden] leaders may even believe that this kind of world order would be beneficial for Europe,” said the analyst Yanmei Xie To Politico.