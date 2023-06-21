Great Power Relations | China responded to Biden’s dictator comments, Russia also condemned

Russia also criticized Biden’s dictator speeches and at the same time emphasized its close relations with China.

China says the President of the United States Joe Biden having seriously offended China’s political dignity by calling Xi Jinping to become a dictator.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter, among others.

“The US comments are extremely ridiculous and irresponsible, they violate basic facts and diplomatic protocol,” Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Mao Ning said Wednesday at a press conference.

China says it considers the US’s speeches “an open political provocation”.

Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator on Tuesday at a Democratic Party fundraiser in California.

He also referred to the China spy balloon incident. The US dropped the ball in February.

“The reason Xi Jinping was bothered that we shot down two truckloads of spy equipment was because he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said.

“Shame on dictators when they don’t know what’s going on,” Biden continued.

Biden’s The comments came just a day after the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with President Xi in Beijing.

After Monday’s meeting, both Blinken and Xi issued statements that hinted at an easing of relations between the superpowers.

For example, Xi assured that China respects the interests of the United States and does not try to challenge or supplant it.

Blinken, on the other hand, promised that the United States is committed to taking care of the relations between the countries.

It is currently unclear what prompted Joe Biden to utter his dictator comment.

Also Russia criticized Biden’s dictator speeches and at the same time emphasized its close relations with China, reports the news agency Reuters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Biden’s statements an “incomprehensible” follow-up to Blinken’s conciliatory comments.

“These are very contradictory manifestations of US foreign policy, which shows its broader unpredictability,” Peskov told reporters today.

However, he stated that it is a dispute between the United States and China.

“We have our own bad relations with the United States and our really good relations with China,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin also used the opportunity to portray the US as an aggressive player in international politics. According to Peskov, the coercive actions of the United States have become “unacceptable to a huge number of countries, and this number is constantly growing.”

Russia and China have tightened their relations since Russia attacked Ukraine in February of last year.