Great Power Relations | China refused a phone call with the US on the day the spy ball was shot down

The United States plans to closely examine the remains of the ball.

China’s Minister of Defense Wei Fenghe declined a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s with the day the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. The US Department of Defense informs about it.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence Pat Ryder said that the US had attempted a telephone conversation immediately after deciding to shoot down the suspected spy ball.

Ryder assured that the United States will continue to be committed to open communication.

China has said it is a civilian aircraft used for meteorological research. The United States has characterized the ball as a sophisticated high-altitude spying device.

of the United States commander of the northern region, general Glen VanHerck said a Navy ship is surveying the crash site of the spy balloon in an attempt to find debris from the balloon. The ball shot down was 60 meters high. It was shot down by American fighter jets on the US East Coast on Saturday.

The U.S. Navy released Tuesday on their Facebook pages pictures of a spy ball raised from the sea.

According to VanHerck, the ball and its remains are going to be thoroughly examined. Earlier it was reported that some parts of the ball had already been recovered from Atlantis.

China’s and US defense ministers met in Cambodia last November as the two countries tried to ease tensions between them. During the meeting, the then Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi had visited Taiwan. China considers Taiwan to be its rebel province.

Now a recent suspected spy ball case has raised the tension again.

US Secretary of State by Antony Blinken was supposed to travel last Sunday for a two-day visit to China, but canceled the visit after the ball was spotted in US airspace.

President of the United States Joe Biden defended on Monday the decision to shoot the ball down only at the point when the ball had flown into the sea. According to Biden, the Ministry of Defense had considered that shooting down was best done only over the sea.