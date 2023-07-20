Great Power Relations | Centenary former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger met with China’s Xi Jinping

According to the news agency AFP, the purpose of the meeting between Henry Kissinger and Xi Jinping was to soften the inflamed relations between China and the United States.

of the United States former foreign minister, centenarian Henry Kissingermet the President of China Xi Jinping on Thursday in Beijing. According to the news agency AFP, the purpose of the meeting was to soften the inflamed relations between China and the United States.

Chinese state media described Kissinger as a “legendary diplomat” during the visit. As Foreign Minister, Kissinger played a significant role in opening up relations between China and the United States in the 1970s.

Recently, US politicians have been visiting China a lot to try to create a dialogue between the two countries. For example, the US climate ambassador John Kerry visited China this week to discuss measures against climate change.