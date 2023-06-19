Great Power Relations | Blinken of the United States and Xi of China met in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping assured after the meeting that he hopes that cooperation to stabilize relations will continue.

of the United States foreign minister by Antony Blinken the visit to Beijing has gone as expected without any visible problems. Blinken and the President of China Xi Jinping met on Monday, the US State Department confirmed to the news agency Reuters.

According to Reuters, Xi said after a half-hour meeting that the major powers had made progress on several issues.

Xi also assured that China respects the interests of the United States and does not try to challenge or supplant it.

“We have made our position clear, and the parties have agreed that they will jointly implement agreed matters, of which [Yhdysvaltain] president Joe Biden and I reached an agreement in Bali,” Xi said, according to the AFP news agency.

Xi and Biden met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia in November. At that time, in addition to international relations, the parties discussed the war in Ukraine and the situation in Taiwan. No common line seemed to be found in the Taiwan discussions in November.

Monday in the meeting, Xi told Blinken that the interaction between states must always be based on mutual respect and sincerity.

“I hope that through this meeting, Foreign Minister Blinken can make a positive impact on the stabilization of China-US relations,” Xi said, according to AFP.

Blinken’s visit is being closely watched, as the relations between the great powers have been extremely tense due to, among other things, disagreements about the status of Taiwan.

China considers the democratically governed island to be its own and has expressed its readiness to return Taiwan to China by military force if necessary. Biden, on the other hand, has said that the United States is ready to defend Taiwan militarily.

I blink met the Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s on Sunday. According to CNN’s anonymous official sources, they had agreed on the need to open new flight connections after the interruption caused by the corona pandemic. Officially, the results of the meeting, which lasted five hours, have not been announced.

Blinken is the first US Secretary of State to China in five years.

The fact that the visit went without conflict has been seen as a litmus test of whether any kind of relaxation is possible in the cooled superpower relations. Blinken himself has said that the main goal of the visit is to avoid misjudgments.