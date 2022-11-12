Great Power Relations | Biden plans to urge China’s Xi to curb North Korea’s ‘worst tendencies’

Biden’s plan is to tell Xi that an armed attack on North Korea will lead to an increased US military presence in Asia.

of the United States president Joe Biden intends to urge the President of China Xi Jinping to curb North Korea’s “worst tendencies”.

Biden’s intentions were told by the National Security Advisor of the White House Jake Sullivanwhen Biden was on his way to a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the G20 countries in Cambodia.

According to Sullivan, Biden plans to tell Xi at Monday’s meeting that North Korea’s armed attack will lead to an increased presence of the United States’ armed forces in Asia.

Generally it is believed that China has influence over North Korea’s leadership. North Korea has recently conducted several missile tests and is suspected of preparing a new nuclear test.

Sullivan added that Biden will not make demands on Xi, but rather tell him his views. According to Sullivan, that view is that North Korea is not only a threat to the United States, South Korea and Japan, but to peace and stability in the entire region.

Sullivan said that it is of course up to China itself whether it wants to increase pressure on North Korea.

Sullivan also said that North Korea’s operational situation is currently more acute due to missile tests and a possible nuclear test being prepared.