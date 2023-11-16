Great Power Relations | Biden called the Chinese president a dictator – Xi vowed that China wants to be a friend of the USA

President Joe Biden’s sloppy throw overshadowed the benevolent easing spirit of Chinese President Xi Jingping’s visit to the United States.

For months a prepared and carefully planned four-hour President of the United States Joe Biden and the leader of China Xi Jingping the four-hour meeting in San Francisco left a bitter aftertaste when Biden spoke too bluntly at the end of the media conference organized shortly after the meeting and called Xi a dictator.

Until then, both parties had tried to convince the whole world in different ways that the world’s two biggest economic powers need each other and give each other room to prosper and succeed.

Incident showed how fragile the relationship between the United States and China is, even though efforts are being made to calm the relationship before the presidential elections in Taiwan and next year in the United States, the Japanese financial media Nikkei Asia wrote.

At the media conference, Biden was already leaving the stage when he was asked if he thinks Xi is a dictator.

“He is,” Biden replied.

“He’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a guy who runs a communist country whose regime is completely different than ours,” Biden said.

President Xi Jingping had moved on to give a speech to American business leaders after the Biden meeting. In his speech, he strongly emphasized how China wants to be a friend of the United States.

“We will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone,” Xi said.

In his speech, Xi said that China would “never bet against the United States” and that China “has no intention of challenging or supplanting the United States.”

Xi’s message was that there is room in the world for two economic superpowers and China does not seek to challenge this situation. The lines were seen as mitigating expressions of goodwill in the long-running trade war between China and the United States.

“We are happy to see a self-confident, open, ever-growing and prosperous United States,” Xi said.

“Correspondingly, the USA should not use force to block China or interfere in its internal affairs. Instead, we should welcome a peaceful, stable and prosperous China.”

Presidents at the meeting, Xi had promised aid to the US opioid crisis to curb the illegal fentanyl trade.

It was also decided to improve high-level military communication and to deepen the discussion on artificial intelligence.

Biden had called the discussions some of the most constructive he has had with Xi.

Xi also said in his speech that China is working to send pandas to American zoos. This was seen as a reference to the past “panda diplomacy”, which has been seen as one symbol of a stable relationship.

The practice was supposed to end at the end of this year, news agency Bloomberg told.

China’s however, on the stock market, after the meeting of the presidents and Xi’s speech to the company leaders, the prices were falling on Thursday.

The Hang Seng China general index of the Hong Kong stock exchange was around 1.4 percent below freezing at the end of the trading day. Investors had apparently expected more concrete results from the meeting between Biden and Xi.