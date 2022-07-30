Great Power Politics | The US and Russian foreign ministers discussed grain exports and Russia’s goals in Ukraine by phone

Friday’s discussion was the first that foreign ministers have had since Russia attacked Ukraine.

of the United States and Russian Foreign Ministers Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov talked on the phone on Friday. It tells about it, among other things the American news channel CNN.

This is the first time that the foreign ministers have discussed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The call concerned, among other things, Russia’s goals in Ukraine. Blinken warned Russia against trying to annex new Ukrainian territories.

“The world ignores the connections and if Russia implements its plans, the world will pressure Russia to pay more and more for them,” Blinken said he told Lavrov.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Lavrov said that Moscow’s goals in Ukraine “will be fully realized.”

In addition to this, the foreign ministers discussed the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. Blinken told Lavrov that he expected the agreement to be followed up and hoped that the matter would “move forward as soon as possible”.

Russia has blockaded Ukrainian ports for a long time, which has threatened to cause a global food crisis. However, the countries signed an agreement about a week ago, in which Russia allows Ukraine to export grain from its southern ports.

Since then, however, Russia has carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian port cities, which has raised concerns about the implementation of the agreement.

In the Russian press release, it is said that the foreign ministers discussed the agreement in detail. However, Lavrov blamed US economic sanctions for complicating the issue.

Foreign ministers also discussed the exchange of prisoners. Russia holds two American top basketball players prisoner Brittney Griner and security authorities Paul Whelan.

The United States has offered to trade Griner and Whelan for the Russian arms dealer they captured To Viktor Bout.

Blinken described the conversation as “honest and direct” and said he “pressured the Kremlin to accept the stable solution we presented.”

Blinken did not give more details about the results of the discussion at the press conference he held. For example, he did not discuss Lavrov’s answer or Russia’s possible decision regarding the exchange of prisoners.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, has informed that Lavrov “strongly suggested” that the United States avoid “speculative information pushing” in the future and use “quiet diplomacy” in relation to the exchange of prisoners.

The United States has expressed frustration at Russia’s reluctance to address the prisoner issue, while Lavrov has commented that the matter is in the hands of the Russian authorities responsible and the Foreign Ministry is not one of them.