Great power policy Macron nervous for the United States and resorted to exceptional measures – in addition to reputational damage, France suffers a huge economic loss

Mika Aaltola, director of the Foreign Policy Institute, estimates that the French reaction will strengthen the trend towards strategic autonomy in Europe. According to researcher Laura Parkkinen, Macron is already cheating on the upcoming election by vigorously defending French work.

France resorted to exceptional action when it decided on Friday invite his ambassador home from its allies the United States and Australia after losing tens of billions of euros worth of submarine trade with Australia.

The strong reaction is due to a number of domestic and foreign policy reasons, which will be especially emphasized in the run-up to next year’s presidential election, according to the director of the Foreign Policy Institute. Mika Aaltola and a researcher at the University of Turku who is familiar with French politics Laura Parkkinen.

Aaltola says that the failure of the deals and the way in which the matter was handled violated the position of France, which cherishes the traditions of great power.

“In France, elections always make the sitting administration emphasize French traditions and French status. The French do not like to vote for a candidate who has tarnished the status of the country. France is fighting reputational damage by accusing others of unfair behavior. “

Australia canceled its submarine trade with France when the United States and Britain promised to supply nuclear submarines to Australia. The country was to order twelve ordinary diesel-powered submarines from France.

For France, Australia’s agreement with the United States and Britain came as a surprise. The country only found out about it on the same day the shops were made public. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the case to stab him in the back.

In addition to the defamation, the financial loss is also huge for France. The French economy has suffered from a coronavirus pandemic, and deals went sideways even in the defense sector, in which France has profiled itself.

Investigator Laura Parkkinen considers Macron’s reaction to be very symbolic and a ceremony typical of Macron.

Parkkinen recalls that Macron also invited the ambassador home from Italy in 2019, when France warned Italy not to interfere in its policy.

“This is about defending the interests of French France. Macron wants to be very strong as a defender of it and French work. ”

In next year’s election, President Macron is likely to face the National Front Marine Le Penin, in addition to which Macron ‘s role in domestic politics has also been undermined by the so – called yellow vest.

Aaltola does not believe that the diplomatic crisis will have very long-lasting effects.

Le Pen has proposed the withdrawal of France from NATO and U.S. influence. Aaltola points out that France has recently placed great emphasis on Europe’s strategic autonomy.

“France has also been considering whether it should break away from NATO’s direct military planning and be a more passive member. A European solution has been sought after Afghanistan. The hardening of the United States fits in with this line as France seeks an alternative to the transatlantic relationship. ”

Aaltola noted that France did not invite his ambassador to London home.

“France understands that there are certain limits to the dispute. It does not want to jeopardize its defense cooperation with Britain. “

Aaltola expects the United States to make further easing gestures towards France. He does not believe that the diplomatic crisis will have very long-lasting effects.

Aaltola says that the situation supports the existing trend in which more autonomous solutions for defense have been considered in Europe, such as closer European Union defense cooperation.

France will take over the presidency of the Union in January, so the development of EU defense remains on the agenda. It is clear from Aaltola that European defense will be transferred more to the shoulders of Europeans, either through NATO or the EU, which is also considered important in Europe.

“The United States also wants a more autonomous role from Europe, but not so much in Asia but especially in the neighboring regions of Europe in Russia, North Africa and the Middle East. If the EU could do things even there, it would free up the role of the United States as the ultimate guarantor of security. ”