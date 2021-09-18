Great power policy France accuses US and Australia of lying in submarine trade and describes situation as ‘serious crisis’

On Saturday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian continued to dispel his disappointment at the failure of the submarine trade. He said French President Emmanuel Macron has not yet spoken to US President Joe Biden.

France accused the United States and Australia of lying in the submarine crisis on Saturday. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

“There has been lying, hypocrisy, a significant breach of trust and contempt. This does not drag, ”said the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview with television channel France 2.

According to Le Drian, there is now a “serious crisis” between the countries. He said no to the French president Emmanuel Macron have not yet spoken by the President of the United States Joe Biden with the case.

French President Emmanuel Macron boat on Friday to invite French ambassadors home from the United States and Australia. The exceptional diplomatic gesture is the result of an agreement announced by the United States, Australia and Britain on Thursday.

In the agreement, the United States and Britain promised to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. This dismantled the previously agreed submarine deals in France and Australia. According to France, the agreement to displace trade came as a surprise to it.

Le Drian described calling ambassadors away as a “truly symbolic” act aimed at showing “how dissatisfied we are and that a serious crisis is underway”.

However, France did not withdraw from its British ambassador, even though the country was also involved in submarine deals. According to Le Drian, this was because Britain’s continuing opportunism was already known, and the country was the third wheel in the whole figure anyway, he said.

Director of the Foreign Policy Institute Mika Aaltola evaluates In an interview with HSthat, in reality, France does not want to jeopardize its defense cooperation with Britain.

Aaltola said he expected the United States to make further easing gestures towards France. However, they were not yet seen on Saturday. However, Aaltola does not believe that the diplomatic crisis will have very long-term effects.

Military alliance NATO has stated that the dispute between France, the United States and Australia will not affect the alliance’s military cooperation.

However, Foreign Minister Le Drian believes NATO should take the controversy into account.