Last night, protesters in Sri Lanka set fire to dozens of politicians’ houses. The prime minister may have resigned yesterday after weeks of protests, but popular anger remains strong. Meanwhile, security services are ordered to fire immediately in the event of vandalism or looting.

Sri Lankans are outraged and are targeting Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as well as his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is the country’s president. For weeks they have been calling for their departure because of the major economic crisis that the country is suffering from. On Monday, the violence reached its peak and the prime minister announced his departure, but that is not enough for the protesters. To ensure his safety, he was evacuated from his official residence this morning.

Yesterday a violent confrontation between several thousand supporters and opponents of the government took place at the home of the prime minister in the capital Colombo. At least eight people, including two police officers, were killed and more than 200 people were injured.



Last night, 70 houses and buildings belonging to relatives of the prime minister, the president and other (former) politicians were also set on fire. The buildings are completely destroyed. Another 150 vehicles, such as buses, cars and two-wheelers, were also damaged.

During the protests, police used a water cannon and tear gas to disperse the people. The police have now received support from the army and a restraining order has been imposed with immediate effect. The president took to Twitter to express his condemnation of the violence, wherever it came. The government has also ordered the security services in the country to fire immediately in the event of vandalism or looting.

Government mismanagement

The discontent in Sri Lanka has been caused by large price increases and shortages of food, fuel and medicines. The country was also unable to repay foreign debts. The Asian island nation is economically highly dependent on tourists, but these have been kept away in recent years due to terrorist attacks and the corona crisis. According to the population, the current situation is also to blame for the mismanagement of the government.

That government has been dominated for years by the Rajapaksa family. Before the protests, 5 family members were still in power, last month three resigned with the majority of the government. The other two were the brothers, of whom only the president remains. Protests are likely to continue until he, too, resigns.





