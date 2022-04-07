Last year, multiple games first-party from Sony They were gradually coming to PC. The Japanese firm has already said that many of its AAA productions will sooner or later lose exclusivity, thus allowing them to reach a greater number of players thanks to other platforms. If you have a PC capable of running these types of games, then you’ll be glad to know that there are great productions of PlayStation with a great discount on Steam.

Virtually all games PlayStation in pc have a substantial discount on the platform Valvewith the exception of God of War. Here is a list of these games and their respective discounted price:

– Horizon Zero Dawn – $414.50 MXN

– Days Gone – $414.50 MXN

– Helldivers: Dive Harder Edition – $44.49 MXN

– Predator: Hunting Grounds – $239.92 MXN

You will have until April 17th to take advantage of any of these promotions.

Publisher’s note: Whether we like it or not, the truth is that Sony discovered the potential of the PC market, and obviously they do not intend to waste it. Of course, they will never release a day one exclusive game on PC, so those who like to play them first, will have to do it through their PlayStation console, yes or yes.

Via: Steam