The Qatar 2022 World Cup is just around the corner and there are many players who still have not secured their place in their respective teams and therefore could miss the World Cup event.
Today we are going to see those players who barely have minutes in their teams and would have to find a new destination as soon as possible if they want to be in Qatar.
Philippe Coutinho is a regular on the Barcelona bench and although he is more outside than within the team that exit has not yet taken place. The Brazilian stopped being a regular and despite the fact that Tite called him up in the last national team break, there are players if he wants to be in Qatar he will have to change his situation.
James Rodríguez has had one of the worst years of his sports career in 2021 and went from being the captain of the Colombian national team to not entering the calls. The coffee maker is making a comeback in the ranks of Al Rayyan but to return to the national team he needs to play in a first-level league
Wijnaldum has not managed to be a fixture in Pochettino’s eleven. It is difficult to be impressionable in a team with so many stars but Wijnaldum has the quality to be the midfielder of any great team and it seems that he is repentant of going to PSG where he does not finish showing his best version. In principle it is unthinkable that Van Gaal is going to do without him but if his minutes and performance drop he will be in a difficult situation.
Dele Alli’s career has plummeted, from being a Tottenham star to having no place in the team. The midfielder has already run out of the Euro Cup and in Qatar he could follow the same line. There he will have to rise from his ashes like the Phoenix if he wants Southgate to have him again and it seems that he will only achieve that outside of the spurs.
Paulo Dybala’s performance continues to raise doubts in both Argentina and Juventus. Scaloni left him out of the Copa América although for the last games he counted on him again. However, in Turin he does not finish finding the regularity and the season that Vecchia Signora is doing is not helping him to show his best version either.
Another fixture of the Netherlands team that can see its essential role falter is Memphis Depay. Until his injury, the forward was a fixture at Barça but Xavi is looking for reinforcements in attack, for now Ferran Torres has arrived and Morata may be the next. Faced with this situation, it is to be expected that the technician will count on Depay less and less and if it is not in winter, he will end up leaving in summer. In any case, the sooner you do it, the more continuity and the more minutes you will have.
