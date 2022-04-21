Paris Saint-Germain is one step away from becoming champion of Ligue 1 but even so, it is not at all satisfied for having fallen by the wayside in the Champions League after a succulent investment by the sheikhs.
Next, we review the five footballers who could leave once the season ends:
the french star their relationship ends in december and there are still no certainties about its future. Everything indicates that, despite the national pressure for him to continue in local football, Real Madrid will do everything for his services. To make decisions.
Leandro Paredes could follow the path of his compatriot Giovani Lo Celso: he would jump from French football to the Premier League. The Spurs, long ago, asked conditions for the Argentine midfielder and they would be convinced to incorporate it.
Icardi and his private life played tricks on him again: the media fights with his partner Wanda Nara led him to have a season to forget. injuries and hardly 5 goals in 30 games. PSG will seek his departure immediately.
The top assistant in the history of PSG ends his contract in months and it is estimated that he will decide not to extend it. Series A Monsters, Benfica and his beloved Rosario Central are among the possible destinations. Where will it go?
The historic central defender arrived directly from Real Madrid to PSG and only played 9 games. How do the sheikhs keep one of the highest contracts on campus like this?
