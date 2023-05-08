The Capos is a cumbia orchestra that is in great demand in southern Peru, but mainly in the neighboring country of Bolivia. Its members summon a large number of people and fill stadiums and other venues with their music. This time, on Friday May 5, as part of one of his presentations in the altiplano, vocalist Jared Berrios He had a gesture of humility with his followers.

“We left the premises with the people who could not enter to see the show. How I love the people of Bolivia“, the artist wrote on his social networks. In the shared video the singer can be seen climbing on a wall and delighting his fans, who literally went crazy and congratulated his attitude. “Beautiful and very simple”, “That humility, what a great person!”, “The humility you have does not compare”, were some of the comments that were poured on the platforms.

#Great #person #musician #Los #Capos #climbed #wall #sing #fans #pay #admission