The Lenin trinket has gone to waste. European icons are needed instead.

6.8. 2:00 am | Updated 17:03

Yet Long ago, Soviet nostalgia was indulged in Finland as well. We could get dressed Lenin’s to a t-shirt decorated with a portrait or a red flag. With humor or half-serious.

The joke doesn’t really laugh anymore. The Russian war of aggression made the dictator’s trinket tasteless. Now you can reach west with a clear conscience. Real great people live there. Those who unite nations, not murder them.

Like, for example, a Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg. The wearer of his t-shirt with his superhero-like face would get plenty of pats on the back in the bars of Kallio.

After all, Stoltenberg, who works as the Secretary General of NATO, has paved the way for Finland to become a member of the military alliance and has made many hopeful statements to ease concerns here on the borderlands of the rogue state.

Stoltenberg has also served as Prime Minister of Norway twice.

A coffee cup or cloth bag would also nicely decorate a Spanish one Javier Solana bearded figure. He served as NATO’s Secretary General in the latter half of the 1990s and took advantage of the post-Cold War period of protection by piloting a significant eastern expansion of the military alliance, when Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary became members.

Solana also showed determination and an eye for the game in ending the wars of dissolution in Yugoslavia: he welded the NATO countries together when the allies argued about bombing Serbian targets.

Or maybe it would symbolize our western togetherness Ursula von der Leyen -breast button?

The German von der Leyen is known Vladimir Putin as a harsh critic. As the president of the EU Commission, she is one of the most influential women in the world.

Previously, von der Leyen served as Germany’s defense minister. At that time, he demanded Germany to play a greater role in the defense of Europe and obtained funding to renew his country’s military equipment to the level required by NATO.

Finland the disengagement from the East happened so quickly in the end that it is quite understandable if the most obstinate still want to communicate anti-Westernism.

A Jens pin or a Javier cap would serve this purpose as well.

Javier Solana was still against NATO in the early 1980s — that is, less than 15 years before he became its leader.

Jens Stoltenberg, on the other hand, experienced his political awakening as a youth when he was stoning the US embassy in Oslo in a demonstration against the Vietnam War.

Later, at a meeting of youth politicians, he sang a song calling for Norway to leave NATO.