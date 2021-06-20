23 photos were awarded out of the total of 324 in the race. Exciting shots that generated 26,211 preferences on the dedicated Facebook page. On stage in the heart of The Ocean Race Europe village there will also be a special Oscar of Stars in Sport for Pgs Auxilium who signed the treble with rhythmic, artistic and basketball promotions

A special oscar for the Pgs Auxilium who signed the treble. Angelo Serra receives it from the councilor Simona Ferro, accompanied by the technicians Maura Rota, Stefania De Silva and Giuseppe Fusco.

Genoa – Twenty-three authors celebrated in the evocative setting of Piazza delle Feste, the historic location of the Sports Festival which this week was home to the village of “The Ocean Race Europe”. A great success for the Nicali Iren Photographic Award, now in its ninth edition.

Stars in Sport, named after the historic president of Coni Genova, has once again collected a record number of shots from all over Liguria. 324 photos, one word: emotions, extremely appreciated by the public of Stelle nella Sport as demonstrated by the 26,211 preferences expressed through the “Likes” on the page The photographic contest of, named after the historic president of Coni Genova, has once again collected a record number of shots from all over Liguria., one word: emotions, extremely appreciated by the public of Stelle nella Sport as demonstrated by the 26,211 preferences expressed through the “Likes” on the page www.facebook.com/stellenellosport . Even 10,000 more than in the 2020 edition.

The quality jury, made up of Stars in Sport, Ussi Liguria, Liguria Region, Coni Liguria, Panathlon, Regional School Office, Old Port of Genoa, 19th Century and Primocanale, elected ” You are a friend more than an opponent“, Football shot by Arturo Collà Ruvolo, as the best among the photos in the competition. The author, recipient of an IrenGo electric bike, was awarded by the regional councilor for sport Simona Ferro. Applause from the regional and municipal councilor Stefano Anzalone for Mario Piombo, second classified with “Volare” (subject to Fabio Incorvaia’s Jet Ski Therapy), awarded with an All Sport voucher worth 150 euros. Rodrigo Perez Salazar, third with a Paralympic image entitled “Ready to attack”, received a bag of Welcare products delivered by the general manager Marco Grespigna.

The photograph most appreciated by the popular jury, with 3112 likes on Facebook, portrays the young woman’s smile Vittoria Oliva, Genoese table tennis player in a wheelchair, during a federal meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro. The regional councilor for culture and social policies Ilaria Cavo congratulated her. Vittoria also went on a GNV Trip for 4 people to Sicily. In second place, with 2592 likes, the youth water polo and the centenarian Sportiva Sturla in the shot by Paolo Berardi awarded with a Xiaomi SmartWatch delivered by the city councilor Vittorio Ottonello. Tribute to women’s football for the third most voted photograph sent by Paolo Barabino: it portrays Giorgia, a very young Sampdoria number 1 who is also a fan of Genoa. She was honored with a magnificent box of products signed by Bottega Ligure by Fabio Murgia.

Out of competition, the Nicali Award ceremony was also the occasion for the delivery of a special Oscar for Stars in Sport. On the stage of Piazza delle Feste the Pgs Auxilium with the president Angelo Serra and the technicians Maura Rota, Stefania De Silva and Giuseppe Fusco. They were awarded by the councilor Simona Ferro for the extraordinary “treble” won in 2021. Three promotions for the historic Genoese sports club: the rhythm section goes up in A1, the artistic section in A2 and Basketball in Serie C.

Applause also for all the finalists of the Nicali Iren Prize, awarded on stage by Antonio Micillo (President of Coni Liguria), Luisella Tealdi (in charge of Porto Antico events), Fabrizio Benente (Vice Rector of Unige), Renzo Romiti (Secretary of Panathlon Liguria), Pierpaolo Varaldo (Usr Liguria), Maurizio Daccà and Rino Zappalà (Panathlon Genova 1952).

The best friends of men and women, dogs, in the fourth and fifth classified images: Sara (Cuvato) and Nemo with 1026 preferences, Antonia (Brigati) and Sofy with 892. Proceeding we find basketball with Jellali Rana (811), the bike freestyle with Fabio Accorra (740), open water swimming with Elena Princivalle (516). In top 10 also “on tiptoe” with Silvia Di Salvatore (412) and the Para-Archery with Chiara Alberti (315). Basketball also occupies the eleventh (Elisa Busellato with 308 votes) and the twelfth (Matilde Palagruto with 286 votes). Then we find Judo with Giada Chioso (283 votes) and the Spartan race with Stefano Privino (278 votes). The love for cycling is featured in two exciting special photos by Eunike: Serena Taccetti, fifteenth with 266 preferences, and Eleonora Ferrari, eighteenth with 246.

Others sports disciplines on display: taekwondo beats the coronavirus, as Fabrizio Terrile (264 – sixteenth) explains, and Quilian gymnastics with Aureliano Pastorelli (252 – seventeenth). Swimming, nineteenth with Giovanni Valle (237), and motorcycling, twentieth with Roberto Nacucchi (236), complete a photographic overview full of emotions.

The 23 “beautiful” ones of the Nicali Iren 2021 Award will be exhibited for the next sporting season at the Coni Federations Building and will compose, as per tradition, the scenography of the Gala delle Stelle on 24 September.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS