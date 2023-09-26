If your dream was ever to live in Europe, This opportunity may be for you.

Paradoxically, while there are areas of the world where overpopulation has forced countries to limit the number of children a family can have, in others you can only hear the sound of the air, because there is no one or almost no one living there.

Precisely, in a town in Sardinia, Italy, called Olloai, the Government is fighting to combat the depopulation that the region faces today. This is a place that has been considered one of the five ‘blue zones of the world’where longevity is common, since people usually live more than 100 years.

Therefore, the project was created Work from Ollolai, which began with an offer for the United States and then extended to all citizens of the world.

Now, there are over a thousand people who have applied from countries like Peru, Mexico, South Africa and India. The idea is that foreign citizens can work in a ‘home office’ mode and move to this town paying one euro for one of the houses, that can be repaired and fixed to make them habitable.

But… How can it be applied? Well, the first thing is that in order for the foreigner to buy the house there must be an agreement between the Italian Government and the country to which the citizen belongs.

If such an agreement exists, you can submit an application form that you obtain from the authorities in your country. In it you must fill out name, surname, country of origin, and a Curriculum vitae or profile on the social network LinkedIn.

In addition, you must enter the date on which you expect to arrive in town and you must attach a presentation text written in the first person. In this it is recommended include its own characteristics, concerns and what it offers to the inhabitants of the area.

Please note, that the Italian Government selects the best options, taking into account the income of the applicantsyour future projection, your professional and personal interests.

Briefcase.

