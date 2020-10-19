Are you also planning to earn extra money? So now you can earn good money under a special policy of the Railways. This time Indian Railways is giving you a chance to earn. Explain that the Ministry of Railways (Indian Railways) has issued a “Goods Shed Development Policy” on small and roadside stations through private investment. Under this policy, you can earn a good income by setting up a small canteen, tea shop near the station. Let us tell you about this policy in detail-

Railways will build new goods shed

Under the “Goods Shed Development Policy” of the Railway Ministry, new Goods Sheds will be built and old Goods Sheds will be improved with the help of private players. Apart from this, the target is to increase the terminal capacity by developing existing existing sheds. You too can make a big income by investing under this scheme of Railways.

Also read: LIC gains bumper in Corona era, earned crores from your money in just 6 monthsHow can you earn?

If under this scheme of railways you help to develop a goods shed at the road side station, then the railway will give you the facility of placing small canteen, tea shop, advertisement around the station, through which you can save your expenses and You can also earn well.

Private player will have to do this development

Apart from this, private players will be allowed to develop goods loading / unloading facilities, facilities for workers, contact road, covered sheds and other related infrastructure. Private players will have to spend their money to develop these facilities. All these developments will be based on approval design from the railways.

Railways will not charge any

Please tell that the Railways will not take any kind of departmental charge from private players. The facilities created by the private player will be used as a convenience of the common user.

Also read: Big news for salaries up to Rs 25,000, these facilities will be available for free

You can also earn through e-ticketing

For IRCTC, the major source of earning has been the service tax on e-ticketing. However, he had lost his earnings for almost 3 years since demonetisation and the government had stopped the recovery of service charge to promote digital transactions.