Redmi 9’s budget smartphone Redmi 9 is going to be available in the cell today. The sale will start at 12 noon on mi.com and Amazon India. Coming with 64 GB of RAM, this phone comes with some great features like MediaTek Helio processor, strong battery and dual rear camera setup.The variant of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage of this phone coming in Carbon Black, Sky Blue and Sporty Orange color options is priced at Rs 8,999. At the same time, you will have to spend Rs 9,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB variant.

Redmi 9 specifications

The phone has a 6.53-inch HD + dot-drop display with 720×1600 pixel resolution. This display comes with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. In this phone that comes with up to 4 GB of RAM, you get the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC processor. With 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage, you can also increase the storage of this phone to 512 GB with the help of Micro SD card.

Dual rear camera setup has been given in this phone for photography. It has a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a 13-megapixel primary camera. For this selfie, you have been given a 5 megapixel sensor in this funo.

To give power to the phone, it has a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging. For connectivity, this phone has features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Micro USB port and 3.5mm headphone jack. MIUI 12 operating system has been given in Dual Nano SIM Support.