It’s not the first Jaguar XK you see here.

When you hear the name ‘Jaguar XKR-S’ you probably think of a smurf blue XK with a large cake server on the back. That is indeed an XKR-S, but what not everyone knows: this was not the first XKR-S.

The second Jaguar XKR-S came with the facelift in 2011, but there was also an XKR-S in 2008. This one was slightly less striking, but this was also a brutal device. This Jag is also very rare, but we have now found one on Marktplaats.

To start with the bad news: this XKR-S has no extra power compared to the XKR. So you have to do it with 420 hp and 560 Nm of torque. Which is more than enough, let’s be honest.

The XKR-S has received upgrades in various other areas. For example, the car is equipped with an adjusted chassis (which lowers the car by 10 mm), larger brakes from Alcon and an adjusted exhaust system.

The aerodynamics have also been adjusted and that is immediately where you can recognize the XKR-S. The XKR-S is equipped with a splitter, side skirts, a diffuser and a larger spoiler. To top it all off, this version has special 20 inch rims. All in all, it is a very brutal appearance, but not as over-the-top as its namesake from 2011.

Only 200 copies of this limited edition were built, all of which were for Europe. 50 of them were for the domestic market, so only 150 units were built with the steering wheel on the right side.

One of them has now found its way to marketplace, where the car is offered for €44,500. For the cheapest XKR you have to look a little further, but with this you have something special.

This article Opportunity: buy this rare Jag on Marktplaats appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Great #opportunity #buy #rare #Jag #Marktplaats