It is that cars are not delivered in a box, otherwise this Ferrari Enzo was still in the box.

You can hardly imagine it as a right-minded petrolhead, but there are just people who smash a fortune on a car and then drive it as little as possible. That is of course a shame, but yes, from a financial point of view it is sometimes the best choice. At least if it is a limited edition Ferrari go.

For an auction house like RM Sotheby’s, these kinds of cars are of course the cherry in the pie. They found one more: one Ferrari Enzo which is still brand new after 20 years. The interior is even partly ‘in the packaging’, as well as the maintenance booklet and the accompanying suitcase set.

The car in question was delivered new in 2003 to a Japanese owner, who never registered the car. This Ferrari Enzo has therefore seen very little outside light. The odometer shows only 227 km.

It is also a special version. Of the 400 Enzos, only nine were performed in Argento Nürburgring. Of these nine, this seems to be the only one with a brown (Cuoio) interior. So a unique copy.

Because it is a legendary car (and a Ferrari), a less unique Enzo also brings in several millions. Last month, a black copy with 17,454 km was auctioned in Paris for over €4 million. So that promises something for this copy.

Unfortunately, we will never know what this car will fetch, because it is a so-called Sotheby’s Sealed auction. This means that bidders cannot see each other’s bids and that the end result is not announced. The only way to find out is to make the highest bid yourself. But you don’t know that in advance either.

Photos: RM Sotheby’s

