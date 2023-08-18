Do you want a Dakar, but you don’t have three tons in your bank account? Then this is the car for you.

You just want a Porsche 911 Dakar. Not because it drives better than a 911 Carrera. Not even because you have to go off-road with one if necessary 911. But just because it’s really cool. There are only two drawbacks: it costs at least three hundred thousand euros and it is already sold out.

But don’t worry, we’ve found an alternative for those with a slightly smaller budget. On our favorite German website (Mobile.de) we found a Volkswagen Beetle ‘Dakar’. And it’s almost as cool as a 911 Dakar.

The Beetle and the 911 have a common ancestor in terms of design, so the Rothmans Roughroads livery translates perfectly to this Volkswagen. Liveries can sometimes look a bit forced, but that’s certainly not the case here.

Even though this Beetle Dakar is for sale in Germany, it is just a Dutch car. It’s a WrapCity project. That is no stranger, because they did our Swift endurance test at the time and the owner will soon also be in My Car.

The only correct version has been chosen as the basis for this Beetle Dakar: the Beetle Dune. This is already a quasi-Dakar as standard, with wheel arch extensions and a fraction (1 centimeter) more ground clearance. To complete the Dakar look, this Beetle also got extra thick tires, in combination with smaller rims.

The motorization is a lot less exciting than the appearance. This is the entry-level version. Wherever the Beetle came with the 2.0 TSI from the Golf GTIthis is a 1.4 TSI, with a modest 105 hp.

So this Beetle Dakar is not fast, and we also doubt the “sehr gute Offroadeigenschaften” that the advertisement speaks about. That it is “eine Hingucker” is completely correct. And that’s enough reason to buy this car. That is possible for € 15,750 Mobile.

