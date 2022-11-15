In May of this year, after a silence of 19 years, sound came again from BMW’s CSL corner. Still, we were somewhat disappointed when we saw the weight of the new BMW M4 CSL. With a total weight of 1,625 kilos (which is 100 kilos less), we don’t necessarily dare Leichtbau to name. Do you still want a new CSL? Then we have an alternative for you with a weight of 1,385 kilos.

BMW built a civilized 1,383 copies of the BMW M3 CSL in the year 2002. They came in two different colors; Black Sapphire Metallic and the Silver Gray Metallic. Guess what color is on this car. The CSL that at RM Sotheby’s goes under the hammer, has only run 4,698 kilometers and is therefore practically new.

How does he get so few miles?

This copy (with automatic transmission) originally left for Japan. Don’t worry: the steering wheel is on the right side for us. Ultimately, BMW bought the car back and put it in its own museum. The auction house advises to have the M3 inspected before you take it over the market Autobahn fires, because it has been standing still for a while.

RM Sotheby’s expect you to be between the 30,000 and 50,000 euros for this M3 CSL. That sounds, to our ears, like a bargain price. But maybe they’re betting low. Of course, auctions are always about what the fool gives for it. For 30,000 euros they can at least call us right away.

It will go under the hammer in Munich on November 26, 2022 as part of The Bavarian Legends Collection. The chance that you will find an M3 CSL with a similar mileage is quite small. So make sure you’re there if it was still on your wish list.