And no, this is not just a craft project, but a real Hartge H50.

Many tuners today make it easy. A chip here, a carbon spoiler there, and you’re done. Hartge, however, was a different story. This German tuner did not do half work, because they often put a completely different block in a car. Unfortunately, the company is now defunct, but a cool creation by Hartge is now being auctioned.

It is a Hartge H50, based on the E46 M3. Under the hood of this car there is no straight-six, but a big V8. Thanks to Hartge you could already have one M3 with a V8 before the E90 M3 saw the light of day.

The V8 in question comes from the E39 M5. This concerns the 4.9 liter S62 V8, which has also been boosted for the occasion. Where the block in the M5 and the Z8 produces 400 hp, the V8 in the Hartge H50 is good for 450 hp. This means you simply have more power than an E90 M3.

In addition to the engine, a number of other matters have been addressed. For example, the Hartge H50 has a modified chassis, reinforced stabilizer bars and larger brakes. On the outside, the Hartge can be recognized by the central exhausts, the air intakes in the hood, the mirrors, the carbon splitter and of course the rims.

Because Hartge – just like Alpine – had a status as a manufacturer, this car is also registered as Hartge. The car has also received a new chassis number. Officially it is no longer a BMW. That is why all BMW logos have been replaced by Hartge logos.

A total of twelve examples of the E46 Hartge H50 were built, of which only two were convertibles. It doesn’t get much more exclusive than this. And while the other copy is reportedly in Dubai, this one is ready-made and has a Dutch license plate.

Are you excited for an E46 Convertible with V8? Then you can contact us Collecting Cars, where the car is currently being auctioned. You have until Monday 7:24 PM to bid.

