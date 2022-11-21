The opening of the World Cup was splendid and beautiful, full of joy and happiness, which overwhelmed the hearts of fans and viewers on television. The world is here in our region, meeting, playing, and talking, and this world will return to its country knowing more about the Arab region.

The opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, there was a surprise.. Is it the strength of the Latin team or the confusion of the Arab team?

In the simplest football equation, when one team excels, the other team at the other end of the field falls. Ecuador’s victory was deserved, because the Qatar national team did not play or present anything. The struggle over the green grass.

The Qatar national team lost this struggle from the first minute, and Al-Annabi did not appear in the image that everyone expected after years of preparing for that match in the first World Cup to be held on Arab soil, and the Qatar players did not find the ball, did not control the ball, did not get it, did not pass it 4 times Sanchez, coach of the national team, said after the match.

There were vast areas in which the Ecuadorian players had fun, so the lines of the Qatar national team were far apart, and the 5-3-2 method in which Sanchez played made Al-Moez Ali and Akram Afif in the lead in isolation, while the high pressure exerted by the Ecuadorian national team prevented the Qatari team from getting the ball out of His court is nothing but a long ball that strays from its way to the Latin defense, and the state of confusion, mistrust, and fear of the World Cup, which is the scourge of many Arab teams, became clear.

Today, the Saudi national team faces its Argentine counterpart, the second candidate with Brazil, to win the title, and the Tango team revealed its skills and speeds in front of the Emirates national team, and it is no longer a team named Messi with ten players, but Messi and with him a group of young stars and skills, except that Al-Akhdar has World Cup experiences, as he is He participates for the sixth time, and in his first participation in 1994 he qualified for the round of sixteen, when he surpassed the group stage with a historic goal by Saeed Al-Owairan against Belgium.

The secret in those days was to play with courage, with self-confidence, and to play football in this global forum with the aim of self-expression and enjoyment. Al-Akhdar played a big match against the Croatian national team and was closest to winning in the first half, but his stars missed opportunities.

** At least Al-Akhdar can play to withstand Argentina, so the task seems possible by writing, but it is not likewise underfoot.