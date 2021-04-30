Civilized peoples are the ones who cherish their symbols, mingle with them, celebrate their memory, raise generations according to their approach, and remain faithful to their principles. ”This is how history taught us, and this is how the UAE does when it commemorates the departure of its founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. May God rest his soul. ”

And because “humanitarian work” is the most prominent feature in the character of the great late, the UAE chose to be a title for his memory, after it turned giving into a method of work, thought and daily practice, until it became a way of life and a civilized behavior and a sustainable cultural and human component in the character of the Emirates, and a slogan in its dealings with Countries of the world.

On the anniversary of Zayed’s departure, we renew in ourselves the covenant and the covenant by loyalty to him, his values ​​and his legacy, and we draw inspiration from him the strength to proceed with unrelenting resolve towards more work so that our country remains a symbol of good, a title of giving, a beacon of progress, and a caller of peace.

On the nineteenth of Ramadan every year, we tell our children about Zayed’s history full of benevolence, his characteristics, his generosity, his humanity, his tolerance, and his deep belief in people, regardless of his belief, gender or color.

We tell the world and humanity how his adherence to the horizons of high communication and his adherence to the human path was, until he was able to set a new ceiling for the potential of charitable work and the difference that it can make in the lives of many people.

On the Day of Zayed for Humanitarian Work, we are filled with insistence on caring for our civilized heritage and consolidating our human footprint in the world, armed with “Zayed values” that apply within us as a pillar of our identity, a basis for our belonging, and a source of our inspiration, so that our country will always remain an oasis of giving, spreading hope and cultivating good It raises the value of peaceful coexistence and reinforces feelings of love and peace among all human beings.

Zayed’s fingerprints will remain in all the details of our lives, and he will remain a living and eternal symbol in the consciousness of the Emirates, the world and humanity, because the great never die.