Saturday, December 2, 2023, 10:22 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The winners of the draw ONCE weekend on Saturday, December 2, 2023 are those who have the main number 64374. From LA TRUTH you can consult all the results of draws and lotteries which is organized by both ONCE and State Lotteries and Betting.

With these five figures from the ONCE Sueldazo prize, the lucky ones will have 20,000 euros in their pocket. Also, if they got the series right 019 They will receive a bonus of 300,000 euros, added to a payment of 5,000 euros for 20 years. A guaranteed monthly salary that many people look for to have a more comfortable life without any financial problem.

Previous eleven draws



On the other hand, the endings are also rewarded here. With the last four figures you can win 200 euros, with the last three 30 euros and with the final two 4 euros.

While with the refund, which was on the 4th you win 2 euros. In this draw, 4 additional prizes are also distributed that have fallen on the following numbers: 15542, series 10; 38215, series 25; 39472, series 20; 91517, series 42. In the event that you correctly match the number and series from the second to the fifth extraction, the prize amounts to a payment of 2,000 euros per month for 10 years.

The payment of the prize



ONCE, which is an institution with more than 75 years behind it, distributes the Sueldazo every weekend. If the prize does not exceed 600 euros, ONCE can make cash payment at any of the points of sale. On the other hand, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. The coupons They expire after thirty days since the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected once that period passes.

This changes if the purchase has been made by online at ONCE Games. Once the draw is over, an email will be sent to you to let you know if you have been awarded or not. If this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be taken into account that prizes over 40,000 euros will have to be taxed to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax.

More news about other giveaways



Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official result of today’s Sueldazo offered by ONCE is the only one that is valid.