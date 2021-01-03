OnePlus 8T, the flagship smartphone of popular Chinese smartphone company OnePlus, is getting a chance to buy at a cheaper price. Actually, Amazon is offering discounts on this phone. If you are planning to buy this phone then there is a great opportunity for you. Let’s know what offers are available on the phone.

These offers are available

OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone’s 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 42,999. Its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant price is Rs 45,999. If you buy it with HDFC card, an instant discount of 2000 rupees is being given. Apart from this, you will be able to buy the phone at an EMI option of Rs 2,024 every month. Not only this, an exchange offer of Rs 10,600 is also being received on the purchase of the phone.

These are the specifications

Talking about the specifications of OnePlus 8T 5G, the smartphone has a 6.55 inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 2400X1080 pixels. This phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC processor. It works on the Oxygen operating system of Android 11 operating system.

OnePlus 8T Full Specifications General Release date October 14 2020 Launch in india No Form factor Touchscreen Body type NA Dimensions (MM) 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm (6.31 x 2.87 x 0.31 in) Weight (grams) 180 g (6.35 oz) Battery Capacity (mAh) Li-Po 4500 mAh Removable battery non-removable Fast charging Fast charging 65W wireless charging NA colors Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, Polar Silver Network 2G band NA 3g band NA 4G / LTE band 4G Display Type Fluid AMOLED Size 6.55 inches, 103.6 cm2 (~ 88.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio (~ 402 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Sim slot Sim type Nano-sim Number of sim NA Stand-by NA Platform OS Android 11, OxygenOS 11 The processor Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm +) GPU Adreno 650 Memory RAM 8GB RAM, 12GB Internal storage 128GB, 256GB Card slot type No Expandable storage NA The camera Rear camera 48 MP, f / 1.8, 25mm (wide), 1 / 1.43 Rear autofocus Yes Rear flash NA Front camera 32 MP Front autofocus NA Video quality 4K @ 30 / 60fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS The sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No network connectivity Dublin Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / 6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS radio No USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Sensors Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass / magnometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Ambient light sensor Yes Gyroscope Yes Full Specs Full Specs

Camera is great

OnePlus 8T will get quad rear camera setup. Its primary camera will be 48MP. Its secondary camera will be a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens and a third 5MP macro lens and a fourth 2MP monochrome lens. A 16MP selfie camera will be found on the front of OnePlus 8T phone.

