OnePlus 8T, the flagship smartphone of popular Chinese smartphone company OnePlus, is getting a chance to buy at a cheaper price. Actually, Amazon is offering discounts on this phone. If you are planning to buy this phone then there is a great opportunity for you. Let’s know what offers are available on the phone.
These offers are available
OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone’s 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 42,999. Its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant price is Rs 45,999. If you buy it with HDFC card, an instant discount of 2000 rupees is being given. Apart from this, you will be able to buy the phone at an EMI option of Rs 2,024 every month. Not only this, an exchange offer of Rs 10,600 is also being received on the purchase of the phone.
These are the specifications
Talking about the specifications of OnePlus 8T 5G, the smartphone has a 6.55 inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 2400X1080 pixels. This phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC processor. It works on the Oxygen operating system of Android 11 operating system.
OnePlus 8T Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|October 14 2020
|Launch in india
|No
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Body type
|NA
|Dimensions (MM)
|160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm (6.31 x 2.87 x 0.31 in)
|Weight (grams)
|180 g (6.35 oz)
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|Li-Po 4500 mAh
|Removable battery
|non-removable
|Fast charging
|Fast charging 65W
|wireless charging
|NA
|colors
|Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, Polar Silver
|Network
|2G band
|NA
|3g band
|NA
|4G / LTE band
|4G
|Display
|Type
|Fluid AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches, 103.6 cm2 (~ 88.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio (~ 402 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano-sim
|Number of sim
|NA
|Stand-by
|NA
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, OxygenOS 11
|The processor
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm +)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Memory
|RAM
|8GB RAM, 12GB
|Internal storage
|128GB, 256GB
|Card slot type
|No
|Expandable storage
|NA
|The camera
|Rear camera
|48 MP, f / 1.8, 25mm (wide), 1 / 1.43
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Rear flash
|NA
|Front camera
|32 MP
|Front autofocus
|NA
|Video quality
|4K @ 30 / 60fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / 6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|radio
|No
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Sensors
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
Camera is great
OnePlus 8T will get quad rear camera setup. Its primary camera will be 48MP. Its secondary camera will be a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens and a third 5MP macro lens and a fourth 2MP monochrome lens. A 16MP selfie camera will be found on the front of OnePlus 8T phone.
read this also
These great smartphones are going to knock this month, know when will be launched
OnePlus will soon launch Fitness Band, will get latest features at low prices
.
Leave a Reply